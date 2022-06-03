Getting Answers
Gov. Edwards announces raise for teachers, support staff

By Jade Myers
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - During a news conference on Thursday, June 2, Governor John Bel Edwards announced teachers and support staff would be getting a raise.

Edwards said this is the fifth pay raise in seven budget cycles for K-12 teachers, and it’s the largest. He explained all certified K-12 personnel will receive a $1,500 raise, and other support workers will receive a $750 raise. Edwards said although this is a step in the right direction, there’s more work to be done.

“We all know that our teachers are not being paid at the southern regional average. I think that should be an important goal for us because we are in competition with other states for teachers. Especially as we see fewer and fewer people enter the profession, and more people leave the profession earlier. It is very important to me that we have pay in place that incentivizes people to become teachers and to remain in the classroom,” he said.

The Louisiana Legislative Session ends Monday, June 6.

