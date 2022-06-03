Getting Answers
Frickey’s accused killers request lower bonds

By Natasha Robin
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 12:31 PM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The four teens accused of carjacking and killing Linda Frickey, 73, appeared in court Friday (June 3).

Friday’s pre-trial conference was a procedural hearing. Attorneys for the suspects filed a motion for a bond reduction. They are all currently being held on $1 million bonds. That hearing will be held on Aug. 12.

The courtroom was packed with family members on both sides of the shocking case.

Frickey was in her car outside the insurance company where she worked in Mid-City when police say four teens attacked her. Frickey was dragged until her arm was severed from her body and she bled to death in the street.

At the end of April, District Attorney Jason Williams made the decision to try the suspects as adults because the juvenile sentencing limits “would be inadequate to ensure these young people are appropriately held accountable for taking a life.”

Frickey's accused killers are 17-year-old John Honore and three 15-year-old girls; Briniyah Baker, Marquel Curtis, and Lenyra Theophile.

The suspect’s families had very little to say when they left the courthouse, only that they are grieving for the Frickey family.

Frickey’s sister says her family wants justice.

“Think of all the families they destroyed. They didn’t just destroy our family. They destroyed all of their families. They destroyed a lot of stuff for what, this careless, senseless act,” Jinny-lynn Griffin said. “I’m still angry. I’m angry at them and for him to say they want to offer up forgiveness... That doesn’t make it any better for any one of us.”

The Frickey family has vowed to attend every court hearing as a show of force for their loved one. They say they know it will be a long process, but they’re ready to do whatever it takes for justice.

The trial is set to begin on April 3, 2023.

If convicted, all four will face life in prison, a mandatory sentence for second-degree murder in the state of Louisiana.

