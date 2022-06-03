Getting Answers
Community survey could help with revitalizing downtown Texarkana

Downtown Texarkana, Texas
Downtown Texarkana, Texas(general)
By Fred Gamble
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - The Texarkana Arts and Historic District, along with the City of Texarkana Texas, is collecting survey responses from individuals who attended any recent event downtown.

City Spokeswoman Lisa Thompson said results from the survey can help the city moving forward with revitalization downtown. She said the survey is an update to one they conducted in 2015 and it takes less than five minutes to complete.

The Texarkana Historical District is a collaborative regional marketing initiative focused on downtown Texarkana, and covers both sides of the Arkansas-Texas line.

“We want to quantify how much people are spending when they come to downtown. It helps us to apply for grants and make the case for revitalization downtown. We use this in our grant applications and our reports to the state. We just want to show how much the Arts District is impacting our local economy,” said Thompson.

If you attended any recent event downtown and would like to take the survey, click here.

