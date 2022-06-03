Getting Answers
Bossier Parish store clerk cited for alleged sale of alcohol to minors

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Freepik.com)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A store clerk has been cited for allegedly selling alcohol to minors in Bossier Parish, the police department says.

On June 2, officers with the Bossier City Police Department’s Narcotics Task Force cited one store clerk in the parish and check seven other stores for violations. A clerk at Reynolds Grocery in Haughton was issued a summons for reportedly not complying with laws regarding selling alcohol to underage buyers.

The following seven stores were checked and were not found to be in violation of the law:

  • Dixie Mart at Highway 3 (Benton Road)/Burt Boulevard
  • Kingston Market at Highway 3/Kingston Road
  • Country Junction at Highway 3/Highway 162
  • Country Corner at Linton Road/Parks Road
  • Rogers Corner Store at Highway 80/Highway 157
  • Dixie Mart at Highway 80/Highway 614
  • Food Mart at Airline/Wemple

“We make these checks periodically to make sure the stores are complying with the law,” said Sheriff Julian Whittington. “This is just one way we can ensure the safety of our young people in our parish.”

