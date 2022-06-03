Getting Answers
2 people and shooter die in shooting outside Iowa church

Police lights file graphic.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Two people and a shooter died in a shooting outside a church in Ames, Iowa.

The Story County Sheriff’s Office says two people and a male shooter died in the Thursday night shooting outside the Cornerstone Church.

The church is on the outskirts of Ames, near Interstate 35, about 30 miles north of Des Moines.

The sheriff’s office didn’t give details about the shooting but told reporters that they received multiple calls at 6:51 p.m.

The sheriff’s office says there was no longer a threat to the public.

