Storms Thursday then heating up this weekend

(KSLA) - Showers and storms will be passing through on Thursday and will keep temperatures slightly cooler. Once the rain is gone this weekend, temperatures will be back on the increase.

Thursday will have morning showers and storms, but the severe threat will be diminishing rather quickly. There is a marginal risk for mostly Northwest Louisiana for mainly strong gusty winds. I would head out the door with an umbrella through, as you may certainly need it. By the afternoon, the rain will be winding down. However, there may be a couple isolated showers that develop in a few spots. So check the radar if you are planning anything in the late afternoon or evening. There’s a chance for some sunshine at times as well. Temperatures will be much cooler with highs only in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Friday may also have a couple isolated afternoon showers, but those will not last long. I expect there to be a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day. There may even be more sunshine later in the afternoon. Temperatures will be on their way back up, with highs in the mid 80s. There will still be plenty of humidity, but a very subtle relief is expected.

This weekend will be mostly dry and hot again. Saturday will have a mix of sun and clouds with basically no chance of rain. I would expect temperatures to climb back to the lower 90s in the afternoon. The humidity will not be terrible but you will feel it for sure. Sunday has a shot of seeing a little more rain later in the day. There’s still plenty of uncertainty, but something we are watching. The humidity will be back to dreadful with hot temperatures in the 90s. It may feel a little miserable Sunday.

Monday and Tuesday will go back to dry and mostly sunny weather. A few clouds will pass by at times, but I do not expect any rain from them. Temperatures will be hot and humid with highs in the lower to mid 90s. Stay hydrated while spending time outside!

Wednesday will be even hotter getting up to the mid 90s! There will be lots of sunshine with no chance of rain. The humidity will be high as well, so that will make it feel hotter than what the thermometer will read. Feels-like temperatures could be pushing near 100 degrees! Stay hydrated!

Time to talk tropics! June 1st is the official start of Hurricane Season and will last through November 30th. This is the first time in several years we did not have a named storm before the official start. However, we are watching for potential development in the Gulf of Mexico. The remnants of Hurricane Agatha will likely reorganize as it all moves east and will become Alex if it does organize enough. Chances are this will happen by this weekend. If all signs are correct, this new storm Alex will head towards Florida and not Louisiana. This is a simple reminder to prepare now ahead of Hurricane Season.

