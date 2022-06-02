Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Father's Day Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Sci-Port’s GamePort returns with its fun learning experience for kids of all ages

From coding challenges to classic games, it puts a new spin on learning STEM
The GamePort exhibit has returned to Sci-Port Discovery Center.
The GamePort exhibit has returned to Sci-Port Discovery Center.
By Jade Myers and Curtis Heyen
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — If you’re a parent looking for something to keep your kids occupied this summer, Sci-Port Discovery Center has you covered.

The learning museum’s GamePort exhibit — a combination of gaming and science — is back through Oct. 2.

From coding challenges to classic games, it puts a new spin on learning Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM).

There are interactive stations designed to enhance critical thinking skills and teach some basic science principles. The exhibit also give kids an opportunity to learn more about science-driven careers in the video game industry.

“There’s a timeline that tells a lot about gaming throughout history, and not just electornic gaming, but just games in general and what they mean for us as a society,” GamePort manager Jennifer Johnson told KSLA News 12.

“We’ve been getting together and playing games for a long time. It’s just a modern look at some of the interaction now.”

GamePort includes:

  • Space Invaders NERF Range
  • Sonic’s Beat The Buzzer
  • Dabble and Scrabble Magnetic Vertical Board Game
  • Miss Pac Man Putt Putt
  • Giant Nintendo Game Controller
  • Game Guts (the history and display of classic video game stations)
  • Asteroid Chair Lift
  • Checkers
  • Tic Tac Toe
  • Sort of Simon
  • Port Pong
  • Lego Minecraft
  • 10 classic video games
  • Pinball machines

“GamePort is for children of all ages,” explained Kenneth Smith, a demonstrator at SciPort. “And if you are not a gamer, then we have games for you as well. We’ve got Connect Four, we’ve got the memory game. We’ve got checkers. We really have a lot for everyone.”

GamePort costs $8 each for general admission and $5 for Sci-Port members. Tickets can be purchased at the door or by clicking here.

Sci-Port is located at 820 Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway along the riverfront in downtown Shreveport.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Gray TV file photo)
Authorities identify 2 Arkansas residents killed in wreck on East Texas highway
Family members identified the woman that died as the result of the crossfire as Augustine...
Triple shooting leaves grandmother dead outside Morris Jeff High graduation at Xavier University, NOPD says
Tre’Veon Demarcus Anderson, 29
Tre’Veon Anderson sentenced in death of Officer Chatéri Payne
Scott Holloway, DOB: 9/24/1974
Man arrested for alleged stabbing on Creswell Ave.
A suspicious package was found on the front steps of the district court building in Minden, La....
Suspicious package found on steps of district court in Minden; bomb squad makes decision to detonate

Latest News

Health officials say new cases of COVID-19 trend downward in East Texas
Health officials say new cases of COVID-19 trend downward in East Texas
Sanitation worker leg severed
Family of sanitation worker who lost leg to distracted driver says they’re just happy he’s alive
Rendering of Amazon robotics facility coming to Shreveport, La.
Mayor: Shreveport Amazon fulfillment center hiring, startup dates pushed back to 2023
Domestic violence resources
BR student creates documentary about her survival from domestic violence to raise awareness