Sci-Port’s GamePort returns with its fun learning experience for kids of all ages

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — If you’re a parent looking for something to keep your kids occupied this summer, Sci-Port Discovery Center has you covered.

The learning museum’s GamePort exhibit — a combination of gaming and science — is back through Oct. 2.

From coding challenges to classic games, it puts a new spin on learning Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM).

There are interactive stations designed to enhance critical thinking skills and teach some basic science principles. The exhibit also give kids an opportunity to learn more about science-driven careers in the video game industry.

“There’s a timeline that tells a lot about gaming throughout history, and not just electornic gaming, but just games in general and what they mean for us as a society,” GamePort manager Jennifer Johnson told KSLA News 12.

“We’ve been getting together and playing games for a long time. It’s just a modern look at some of the interaction now.”

GamePort includes:

Space Invaders NERF Range

Sonic’s Beat The Buzzer

Dabble and Scrabble Magnetic Vertical Board Game

Miss Pac Man Putt Putt

Giant Nintendo Game Controller

Game Guts (the history and display of classic video game stations)

Asteroid Chair Lift

Checkers

Tic Tac Toe

Sort of Simon

Port Pong

Lego Minecraft

10 classic video games

Pinball machines

“GamePort is for children of all ages,” explained Kenneth Smith, a demonstrator at SciPort. “And if you are not a gamer, then we have games for you as well. We’ve got Connect Four, we’ve got the memory game. We’ve got checkers. We really have a lot for everyone.”

GamePort costs $8 each for general admission and $5 for Sci-Port members. Tickets can be purchased at the door or by clicking here.

Sci-Port is located at 820 Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway along the riverfront in downtown Shreveport.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.