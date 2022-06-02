Rain chances going down and temperatures going back up

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Our best chance of rain for probably the next week has come and gone across the ArkLaTex. Some spotty showers and storms will remain possible into the weekend, but widespread rain is unlikely. After a slight drop in the heat and humidity the next day or so, we’ll turn hot and steamy again over the weekend and especially throughout next week.

For the rest of today only a stray shower or storm is expected. Temperatures will top out in the low to mid 80s in most spots. The chance for additional rain is only around 10-20%.

Heading into the overnight hours we’ll see partly cloudy skies with temperatures settling back into the low to mid 60s by Friday morning.

Expect a mix of clouds and sun on Friday with a slight chance for a shower or storm during the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will be warm, but not too hot, and the humidity will be down slightly. Afternoon highs will reach the mid to upper 80s.

Only an isolated shower or storm is expected over the weekend. We’ll be partly cloudy with temperatures climbing back into the low 90s. Overnight lows will climb back into the 70s as more humid weather returns on Sunday.

Much of next week is looking hot, humid and primarily dry. We’ll be warm and muggy in the mornings with temperatures starting off in the low to mid 70s. Afternoons will see partly to mostly sunny skies with high temperatures running in the low to mid 90s.

In the tropics we are likely to get our first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season by the weekend. A developing system near the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico is forecast to track through the southeastern Gulf of Mexico toward central and south Florida over the next couple of days. If it strengthens into a tropical storm it will be named ‘Alex’. Right now there is no threat to the Louisiana gulf coast.

Have a great rest of your Thursday!

