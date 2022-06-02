A patient was shocked to hear St. Francis has a shortage of contrast dye

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A patient at St. Francis Medical Center says she’s being transferred to Glenwood to have her pacemaker procedure. She says she was told it was due to the shortage of contrast dye and the medicine is used to do scans, detect cancer, and heart procedures.

Susan Allain says she’s had heart problems for the past three years. Now she needs a pacemaker and was shocked to know that St. Francis is experiencing a shortage of contrast dye.

“They put in me, a loop recorder that records my heart’s activity,” said Susan Allain, a Monroe resident.

Allain is talking about when she found out she had a heart arrhythmia back in 2019. It causes the heart to beat irregularly, and she says the doctors used contrast dye at that time to help monitor her heart.

“Evidently, I stopped breathing occasionally for like three seconds, which is not good, and they feel like a pacemaker will help with that problem,” she said.

Allain is scheduled to receive her pacemaker tomorrow. She expected the surgery to be at St. Francis, but when she got the call from her doctor, he told her the surgery will be at Glenwood Regional Medical Center, because of the contrast dye shortage. St. Francis Chief Medical Officer Thomas Gullatt says, they have a limited supply and they are trying to stretch it until they receive more.

“With the restrictions, we put in place and getting very small amounts of contrast from our suppliers, we’ve got probably two to three weeks of supply now,” he said.

The shortage was caused when a manufacturing facility in Shanghai closed due to COVID-19. Gullatt says this shortage is impacting the hospital in several ways.

“That affects us in the radiology lab, it affects the cardiac cat lab and the things that come through the ER. So yes, it does have a financial impact and unfortunately an effect on our patients that need and want the study,” he said.

Gullatt says the contrast is very important to the medical industry and in the future, they may look for another supplier.

