Mayor: Shreveport Amazon fulfillment center hiring, startup dates pushed back to 2023

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — It likely will be February 2023 before Amazon starts hiring workers for the fulfillment center that it’s building in Shreveport.

That’s because it’s liable to be May 2023 before operations begin at the facility.

And that, Mayor Adrian Perkins told KSLA News 12, is because of the same supply chain issues that are impacting just about everyone.

Amazon also is taking time to upgrade the robots that will be used in the center, the mayor added Wednesday, June 1.

To date, Amazon has posted no jobs.

“Folks should be on the lookout for announcements from the City of Shreveport, the mayor’s office, the Parish Commission, the governor’s office,” Caddo Commissioner Steven Jackson said earlier this year when discussing hiring rumors. “It’s going to be widely known when they start hiring.”

And in a statement sent via email at that time, an Amazon spokesperson also said that those rumors were untrue and that the company had “not begun hiring for the majority of our fulfillment positions.”

“We still plan to launch a new facility in Shreveport, LA, providing over 1,000 full-time jobs starting at $15/hour with comprehensive benefits from Day One,” the statement began. The only thing that’s changed with our plans is the exact timing. ... We’ll provide an update on our launch timing at a later date.”

