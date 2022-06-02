Man arrested in connection to shooting that injured 17-year-old

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police have made an arrest in connection to a shooting that occurred on May 22 in the 4900 block of Jewella Avenue.

Officers responded to the scene Sunday and found a 17-year-old female suffering from a gunshot injury. They say she didn’t appear to be the intended target of the shooting. She was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators obtained information that led them to believe that Traven Washington was allegedly responsible for the shooting. He was arrested on Thursday, June 2 for one count of attempted second-degree murder. He was booked into the Shreveport City Jail.

