Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Father's Day Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Man arrested in connection to the death of 41-year-old woman

Gerald Smith
Gerald Smith(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department along with the help from the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested a 31-year-old man in connection to the death of a 41-year-old woman that happened on Saturday, May 28.

According to officials, Gerald Smith 31, transported Cathy Watson, 41, to a local hospital on Saturday night with an apparent gunshot wound. Watson would later succumb to her injuries.

According to officials, Gerald Smith 31, transported Cathy Watson, 41, to a local hospital on...
According to officials, Gerald Smith 31, transported Cathy Watson, 41, to a local hospital on Saturday night with an apparent gunshot wound. Watson would later succumb to her injuries.(EBRSO)

Officials state that Smith told investigators that Watson was holding a gun when it went off, after an examination by the East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office, which ruled Watson’s death a homicide.

After further investigation, officials learned that earlier in the night the couple had a verbal altercation that turned physical at a local laundry mat on Greenwell Street.

Smith was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities and domestic abuse battery.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Gray TV file photo)
Authorities identify 2 Arkansas residents killed in wreck on East Texas highway
Family members identified the woman that died as the result of the crossfire as Augustine...
Triple shooting leaves grandmother dead outside Morris Jeff High graduation at Xavier University, NOPD says
Tre’Veon Demarcus Anderson, 29
Tre’Veon Anderson sentenced in death of Officer Chatéri Payne
Scott Holloway, DOB: 9/24/1974
Man arrested for alleged stabbing on Creswell Ave.
A suspicious package was found on the front steps of the district court building in Minden, La....
Suspicious package found on steps of district court in Minden; bomb squad makes decision to detonate

Latest News

Health officials say new cases of COVID-19 trend downward in East Texas
Health officials say new cases of COVID-19 trend downward in East Texas
Sanitation worker leg severed
Family of sanitation worker who lost leg to distracted driver says they’re just happy he’s alive
Rendering of Amazon robotics facility coming to Shreveport, La.
Mayor: Shreveport Amazon fulfillment center hiring, startup dates pushed back to 2023
Domestic violence resources
BR student creates documentary about her survival from domestic violence to raise awareness
The GamePort exhibit has returned to Sci-Port Discovery Center.
Sci-Port’s GamePort returns with its fun learning experience for kids of all ages