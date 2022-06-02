Man arrested in connection to the death of 41-year-old woman

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department along with the help from the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested a 31-year-old man in connection to the death of a 41-year-old woman that happened on Saturday, May 28.

According to officials, Gerald Smith 31, transported Cathy Watson, 41, to a local hospital on Saturday night with an apparent gunshot wound. Watson would later succumb to her injuries.

Officials state that Smith told investigators that Watson was holding a gun when it went off, after an examination by the East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office, which ruled Watson’s death a homicide.

After further investigation, officials learned that earlier in the night the couple had a verbal altercation that turned physical at a local laundry mat on Greenwell Street.

Smith was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities and domestic abuse battery.

