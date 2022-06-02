Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Father's Day Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Longview police looking for 14-year-old runaway

The Longview Police Department is looking for Riley Jones, a 14-year-old runaway. (Source:...
The Longview Police Department is looking for Riley Jones, a 14-year-old runaway. (Source: Longview Police Department Facebook page)(Longview Police Department Facebook page)
By Gary Bass
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a 14-year-old runaway.

According to a post on the Longview Police Department Facebook page, Riley Jones is about 5-feet-5 inches tall and about 120 pounds. She has black hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and all-black clothing, the Facebook post stated.

Anyone with any information about Jones’ whereabouts is urged to contact the Longview Police Department at (903) 237-1199.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bomb threat was reported at CHRISTUS Highland Medical Center in Shreveport, La. on Wednesday,...
Patient threatens to blow up Shreveport hospital over pain meds; no bomb found
Constance Cramer, 39
Keithville woman arrested for allegedly leaving child home without food for four days
Leasia Williams, 22, faces a charge of attempted second-degree murder, according to Shreveport...
Woman accused of hitting boyfriend with vehicle multiple times
22-year-old Emily Leonard was found beaten to death in a Cedar Rapids home.
Police visited home over 90 times before 22-year-old was beaten to death, authorities say
Rendering of Amazon robotics facility coming to Shreveport, La.
Mayor: Shreveport Amazon fulfillment center hiring, startup dates pushed back to 2023

Latest News

Airport Manager Paul Mehrlich said they were hoping to receive the grant — but not before the...
Texarkana Regional Airport receives FAA grant for future improvements
jose
Seventh Tap celebrating a year on Linwood Avenue
Gov. Edwards signs bills into law from 2022 Legislative Session
Louisiana State Capitol
Gov. Edwards vetoes some bills lawmakers passed in 2022 Legislative Session