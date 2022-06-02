Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Father's Day Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Judge denies restitution for Jack Strain abuse victim

Strain victim restitution
Strain victim restitution
By Rob Masson
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A judge dashes the hopes of one of former sheriff Jack Strain’s victims to recover damages after years of abuse.

The move is a setback for a man who some say was instrumental in the conviction of strain.

Mark Finn was a lifelong associate of former St Tammany Sheriff Jack Strain who testified at length about years of abuse.

For hours Finn gave grueling testimony about psychological and drug problems he blamed on Strain, but a judge has now ruled that Finn is not entitled to damages.

“I believe it’s a shame that this man is not being provided with the economic resources that he needs for the treatment that he deserves and should have to put his life back together,” said Terry King, with Concerned Citizens of St Tammany.

Finn is a career criminal, currently in jail on drug charges. And the group of Concerned Citizens of St Tammany has asked that his current sentence be revoked so that he can get the treatment they say he needs.

“He is somebody who was victimized by a member of law enforcement over many years through sexual molestation and from being held in jail and has a drug problem and has never been able to access the resources for that drug rehab and psychiatric rehabilitation that he needs,” said King.

Some court observers believe that Finn’s testimony was crucial to Strain’s conviction and four life sentences.

“I don’t know if they could’ve gotten a true conviction without his testimony that which such a convoluted trial and there was so many different witnesses but Mark was critical and providing the information concerning his actual victimization,” said King.

Finn’s mother Patricia testified against Strain as well and was hoping to see her son walk free, but she passed away two months ago.

Finn’s attorney says he may appeal the decision not to pay him damages. There’s also a separate effort underway to have Finn released from his current sentence

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Gray TV file photo)
Authorities identify 2 Arkansas residents killed in wreck on East Texas highway
Family members identified the woman that died as the result of the crossfire as Augustine...
Triple shooting leaves grandmother dead outside Morris Jeff High graduation at Xavier University, NOPD says
Tre’Veon Demarcus Anderson, 29
Tre’Veon Anderson sentenced in death of Officer Chatéri Payne
Scott Holloway, DOB: 9/24/1974
Man arrested for alleged stabbing on Creswell Ave.
A suspicious package was found on the front steps of the district court building in Minden, La....
Suspicious package found on steps of district court in Minden; bomb squad makes decision to detonate

Latest News

Health officials say new cases of COVID-19 trend downward in East Texas
Health officials say new cases of COVID-19 trend downward in East Texas
Sanitation worker leg severed
Family of sanitation worker who lost leg to distracted driver says they’re just happy he’s alive
Rendering of Amazon robotics facility coming to Shreveport, La.
Mayor: Shreveport Amazon fulfillment center hiring, startup dates pushed back to 2023
Domestic violence resources
BR student creates documentary about her survival from domestic violence to raise awareness
The GamePort exhibit has returned to Sci-Port Discovery Center.
Sci-Port’s GamePort returns with its fun learning experience for kids of all ages