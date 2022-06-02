How to discuss sexuality with your kids

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The month of June is Pride Month, with Pride Day held on June 28. There will be parades, festivals and concerts throughout the month to celebrate.

These celebrations can spark questions and conversations from kids about sexuality.

According to experts on the matter, starting a conversation with your children about gender identity doesn’t have to be one big talk. In fact, health officials say it’s better for kids and parents to have multiple conversations about gender identity and sexuality throughout childhood, into adolescence and early adulthood.

Officials with the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia say you should educate yourself first as a parent. Learning about the whole spectrum of gender identities and sexualities can help you answer questions from your kids. Next, ask them what they know. Once you have a basic understanding of the spectrum, you can start the conversation with your kids.

A few places to start may be while eating dinner together, while watching the news or when something related comes up in conversation. Ask your child open-ended questions to better understand what they know, think and feel.

Officials say parents can also encourage kids at a young age to pursue their own interests without attaching gender to those activities.

Resources for youth in the LGBTQ+ community:

