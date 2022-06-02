Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Father's Day Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

How to discuss sexuality with your kids

June is pride month, dedicated to celebrating the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and...
June is pride month, dedicated to celebrating the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer or questioning (LGBTQ) community and standing up for equal rights. A few locals share why the month is important.(KAIT)
By Kori Johnson
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The month of June is Pride Month, with Pride Day held on June 28. There will be parades, festivals and concerts throughout the month to celebrate.

These celebrations can spark questions and conversations from kids about sexuality.

According to experts on the matter, starting a conversation with your children about gender identity doesn’t have to be one big talk. In fact, health officials say it’s better for kids and parents to have multiple conversations about gender identity and sexuality throughout childhood, into adolescence and early adulthood.

Officials with the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia say you should educate yourself first as a parent. Learning about the whole spectrum of gender identities and sexualities can help you answer questions from your kids. Next, ask them what they know. Once you have a basic understanding of the spectrum, you can start the conversation with your kids.

A few places to start may be while eating dinner together, while watching the news or when something related comes up in conversation. Ask your child open-ended questions to better understand what they know, think and feel.

Officials say parents can also encourage kids at a young age to pursue their own interests without attaching gender to those activities.

Resources for youth in the LGBTQ+ community:

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Constance Cramer, 39
Keithville woman arrested for allegedly leaving child home without food for four days
A bomb threat was reported at CHRISTUS Highland Medical Center in Shreveport, La. on Wednesday,...
Patient threatens to blow up Shreveport hospital over pain meds; no bomb found
Rendering of Amazon robotics facility coming to Shreveport, La.
Mayor: Shreveport Amazon fulfillment center hiring, startup dates pushed back to 2023
Leasia Williams, 22, faces a charge of attempted second-degree murder, according to Shreveport...
Woman accused of hitting boyfriend with vehicle multiple times
22-year-old Emily Leonard was found beaten to death in a Cedar Rapids home.
Police visited home over 90 times before 22-year-old was beaten to death, authorities say

Latest News

This year, Invenergy is celebrating the development of more than 30 gigawatts of clean energy...
SWEPCO seeks approval for more solar, wind power generating facilities
Gov. John Bel Edwards
Gov. Edwards gives updates on COVID-19 in La., hurricane season, session
The Longview Police Department is looking for Riley Jones, a 14-year-old runaway. (Source:...
Longview police report 14-year-old runaway located safe
FILE - Sens. Mack "Bodi" White, R-Baton Rouge, left; and Eddie Lambert, R-Gonzales, work on the...
Louisiana no-permit gun bill changed to allow armed teachers