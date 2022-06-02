Greenwood PD adds second hybrid unit to their fleet

GREENWOOD, La. (KSLA) - The Greenwood Police Department has added a new addition to their fleet.

The department now has two hybrid patrol cars. They received their first hybrid in January of 2021, and they got their most recent addition a few weeks ago.

Chief Shayne Gibson said the hybrid patrol cars have all the equipment you would find in a typical unit. He said they’re more fuel efficient doe to the combination of an electric motor and gasoline engine.

“Most of our Ford Explorer police cars get around 10 or 12 miles a gallon whenever they’re out on patrol. This one gets up around 18 [miles per gallon] and my one that’s on patrol full-time is getting around 15 miles a gallon,” he said.

Chief Gibson said he hopes to add more hybrids to their fleet in the future.

