Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Father's Day Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Greenwood PD adds second hybrid unit to their fleet

Greenwood PD's hybrid patrol unit
Greenwood PD's hybrid patrol unit(KSLA)
By Jade Myers
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENWOOD, La. (KSLA) - The Greenwood Police Department has added a new addition to their fleet.

The department now has two hybrid patrol cars. They received their first hybrid in January of 2021, and they got their most recent addition a few weeks ago.

Chief Shayne Gibson said the hybrid patrol cars have all the equipment you would find in a typical unit. He said they’re more fuel efficient doe to the combination of an electric motor and gasoline engine.

“Most of our Ford Explorer police cars get around 10 or 12 miles a gallon whenever they’re out on patrol. This one gets up around 18 [miles per gallon] and my one that’s on patrol full-time is getting around 15 miles a gallon,” he said.

Chief Gibson said he hopes to add more hybrids to their fleet in the future.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Constance Cramer, 39
Keithville woman arrested for allegedly leaving child home without food for four days
A bomb threat was reported at CHRISTUS Highland Medical Center in Shreveport, La. on Wednesday,...
Patient threatens to blow up Shreveport hospital over pain meds; no bomb found
Rendering of Amazon robotics facility coming to Shreveport, La.
Mayor: Shreveport Amazon fulfillment center hiring, startup dates pushed back to 2023
Leasia Williams, 22, faces a charge of attempted second-degree murder, according to Shreveport...
Woman accused of hitting boyfriend with vehicle multiple times
22-year-old Emily Leonard was found beaten to death in a Cedar Rapids home.
Police visited home over 90 times before 22-year-old was beaten to death, authorities say

Latest News

Highway 315
Texas highway used as shortcut proves to be home to many deadly crashes
CHRISTUS Health System speaks on active shooter safety protocols
This year, Invenergy is celebrating the development of more than 30 gigawatts of clean energy...
SWEPCO seeks approval for more solar, wind power generating facilities
June is pride month, dedicated to celebrating the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and...
How to discuss sexuality with your kids