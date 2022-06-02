Gov. Edwards gives updates on COVID-19 in La., hurricane season, session

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards held a news conference on Thursday, June 2, to pass on information to the public about important topics related to the state.

The governor is providing updates on several topics, including Louisiana’s response to COVID-19, hurricane season, and the 2022 Legislative Session.

Edwards said the current budget bill that he signed is the best for education in a generation.

“It is very important that we have pay that incentivizes teachers to stay in the classroom,” said the governor.

He warned people to be ready this season after Louisiana has had more than its fair share of storms over the past two years.

“I’ve told the truth, and the truth is good enough for me. I’ve spoken the truth the whole time. And as long as we’re all pursuing the truth, then this will be all fine,” he said related to the investigation into the death of Ronald Greene.

He also emphasized to people in the state that COVID-19 is still out there. The data from Thursday, June 2, showed more than 1,300 new cases and five deaths. More than 200 people were hospitalized with the virus.

