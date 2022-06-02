Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Father's Day Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Gov. Edwards gives updates on COVID-19 in La., hurricane season, session

Gov. John Bel Edwards
Gov. John Bel Edwards(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 5:58 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards held a news conference on Thursday, June 2, to pass on information to the public about important topics related to the state.

The governor is providing updates on several topics, including Louisiana’s response to COVID-19, hurricane season, and the 2022 Legislative Session.

Edwards said the current budget bill that he signed is the best for education in a generation.

“It is very important that we have pay that incentivizes teachers to stay in the classroom,” said the governor.

He warned people to be ready this season after Louisiana has had more than its fair share of storms over the past two years.

“I’ve told the truth, and the truth is good enough for me. I’ve spoken the truth the whole time. And as long as we’re all pursuing the truth, then this will be all fine,” he said related to the investigation into the death of Ronald Greene.

He also emphasized to people in the state that COVID-19 is still out there. The data from Thursday, June 2, showed more than 1,300 new cases and five deaths. More than 200 people were hospitalized with the virus.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Constance Cramer, 39
Keithville woman arrested for allegedly leaving child home without food for four days
A bomb threat was reported at CHRISTUS Highland Medical Center in Shreveport, La. on Wednesday,...
Patient threatens to blow up Shreveport hospital over pain meds; no bomb found
Rendering of Amazon robotics facility coming to Shreveport, La.
Mayor: Shreveport Amazon fulfillment center hiring, startup dates pushed back to 2023
Leasia Williams, 22, faces a charge of attempted second-degree murder, according to Shreveport...
Woman accused of hitting boyfriend with vehicle multiple times
22-year-old Emily Leonard was found beaten to death in a Cedar Rapids home.
Police visited home over 90 times before 22-year-old was beaten to death, authorities say

Latest News

Greenwood PD's hybrid patrol unit
Greenwood PD adds second hybrid unit to their fleet
This year, Invenergy is celebrating the development of more than 30 gigawatts of clean energy...
SWEPCO seeks approval for more solar, wind power generating facilities
June is pride month, dedicated to celebrating the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and...
How to discuss sexuality with your kids
The Longview Police Department is looking for Riley Jones, a 14-year-old runaway. (Source:...
Longview police report 14-year-old runaway located safe