Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Father's Day Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Girl Scouts awards Uvalde mass shooting victim high honor

Caption
By CNN
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 8:58 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Girl Scouts is honoring one of the victims of the Uvalde school massacre.

Amerie Jo Garza, 10, died in the shooting after trying to use her phone to call authorities for help.

On Tuesday, the Girl Scouts posthumously awarded Amerie a Bronze Cross, which is given to scouts for saving or attempting to save the lives of others at the risk of losing their own.

It’s one of the highest honors in the organization, and it was presented to her family.

The Girl Scouts said it will carry Amerie’s story with them always to make sure her brave actions will endure for generations.

Loved ones gathered to say their final goodbyes in Uvalde, Texas. (Source: CNN/KABB/WOAI/WFAA/family photos/pool)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Constance Cramer, 39
Keithville woman arrested for allegedly leaving child home without food for four days
K-9s are being used in a manhunt in the area of The Preserve in south Bossier City the night of...
Authorities take 3 into custody, ending manhunt in south Bossier City
Emmanuel Black, 19
19-year-old arrested, charged in woman’s shooting death
Rendering of Amazon robotics facility coming to Shreveport, La.
Mayor: Shreveport Amazon fulfillment center hiring, startup dates pushed back to 2023
The recall of the cheese products is the result of routine sampling by the FDA, which revealed...
Cheese sold in 9 states recalled over potential listeria contamination

Latest News

Officials in Florida identified the victim in a cold case murder. (WPLG, PALM BEACH COUNTY...
Officials ID remains of 15-year-old girl found in 1974
National median rent has set new all-time highs for 14 months in a row. At the current pace of...
Tenants grapple with rent hikes amid overall inflation spike
The storm, known as Agatha in the Pacific, will become Alex in the Atlantic once it reaches...
Tropical storm warning issued for parts of Florida, Cuba, Bahamas
New variants are set to keep COVID-19 circulating at high levels throughout the summer,...
Health Minute: New variants may keep COVID cases high
Officials in Florida identified the victim in a cold case murder. (WPLG, PALM BEACH COUNTY...
Officials ID remains of 15-year-old girl found in 1974