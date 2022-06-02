Texarkana Regional Airport receives FAA grant for future improvements

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Texarkana Regional Airport will soon get more federal funds for future improvements.

The Federal Aviation Administration will grant the airport about $800,000 from the U.S. Congress Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The money will be used to upgrade the airport’s master plan.

Airport Manager Paul Mehrlich said they were hoping to receive the grant — but not before the completion of a new terminal building, which is currently under construction.

Mehrlich said they plan to use the money to extend the airport’s runway as well as an additional project for the terminal building.

The current work on the airport’s terminal building is estimated to take two to three years to finish.

Mehrlich said the master plan will include input from area businesses and others in Texarkana and neighboring communities

