Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Father's Day Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

End of an era: Last Howard Johnson’s restaurant closes its doors

In this April 8, 2015, file photo, customers walk into Howard Johnson's Restaurant in Lake...
In this April 8, 2015, file photo, customers walk into Howard Johnson's Restaurant in Lake George, N.Y.(Mike Groll | AP Photo/Mike Groll, File)
By WTEN staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) – The last standing Howard Johnson’s restaurant in the United States is closed for business.

The restaurant in Lake George, New York, recently shut its doors and the property is now for lease.

The location had been a popular summer vacation spot for most of the past 70 years.

It’s the end of an era for Howard Johnson fans.

The restaurant, nicknamed HoJo, was once America’s largest restaurant chain. It was a roadside staple in the 1960s and 70s with about a thousand locations.

A part of the legacy still lives on, however. The Howard Johnson’s hotel chain has about 300 locations and is currently owned by hotel giant Wyndham.

Copyright 2022 WTEN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bomb threat was reported at CHRISTUS Highland Medical Center in Shreveport, La. on Wednesday,...
Patient threatens to blow up Shreveport hospital over pain meds; no bomb found
Leasia Williams, 22, faces a charge of attempted second-degree murder, according to Shreveport...
Woman accused of hitting boyfriend with vehicle multiple times
Constance Cramer, 39
Keithville woman arrested for allegedly leaving child home without food for four days
22-year-old Emily Leonard was found beaten to death in a Cedar Rapids home.
Police visited home over 90 times before 22-year-old was beaten to death, authorities say
Jeffrey McPherson, 38, of Texarkana, Ark.
Texarkana infant dead; caretaker charged with murder

Latest News

This combination of two separate photos shows actors Johnny Depp, left, and Amber Heard in the...
Depp and Heard face uncertain career prospects after trial
Two people hug as they are reunited at Memorial High School after being evacuated from the...
LIVE: Police give update after gunman kills 4 in mass shooting at Tulsa medical building
Damage to buildings is seen in the Luhansk and Donetsk region of Ukraine.
Russia warns West of weapons repercussions, pounds Ukraine
While Dianna and Daniel Sikes were tying the knot, someone was breaking into their car and...
Thief smashes bride and groom’s car windows, steals valuables during wedding ceremony
A plant in Claycomo, Missouri, near Kansas City, that makes big electric and combustion-engine...
Ford plans to add 6,200 jobs in Ohio, Michigan and Missouri