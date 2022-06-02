‘All worth it’: Shreveport craft brewery celebrates one year in Linwood Avenue home

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - From their humble start as homebrewers in 2015 to a now sprawling and glistening taproom, the three founders of the Seventh Tap have much to celebrate.

Saturday marks one year since opening their new home on Linwood Avenue.

“To be at our one-year anniversary is just wild to even think about,” said Jose Cardenas, one of the Seventh Tap founders.

To celebrate the occasion, the Seventh Tap is hosting an anniversary party called ‘First Orbit,’ which will feature plenty of live music, great local food, and, of course, fresh beer releases. Tickets can be purchased here for $25, which includes a commemorative glass and three beer pours.

Cardenas attributes much of the Seventh Tap’s success to loyalty and support from the community, a key ingredient that literally turned the founders’ dream into reality.

“I think the community has been great and everybody has been super supportive about everything we do,” he added.

The Seventh Tap is nothing short of a labor of love for Cardenas and his co-founders, Sam Norton and Colby Miller. While working to maintain the brewery’s operations, the founders all still have full-time jobs and concurrently care for their families.

“When people come in here and have a beer, they see owners back here working,” Cardenas explained. “We’ve always had this policy of never making an employee do something you wouldn’t do. I think people see that.”

The Seventh Tap was brewing beer competitively before revitalizing its space housing the taproom on Linwood Avenue. Cardenas offers this advice for small business owners looking to take the next step into a single location: just go for it.

“If it’s your dream, if you’re passionate about it, if it’s something you want to do, do it,” said Cardenas. “At the end of the day, when you sit back and look at what you’ve accomplished, it makes it all worth it.”

