19-year-old arrested, charged in woman’s shooting death

Emmanuel Black, 19
Emmanuel Black, 19(Shreveport City Jail | SPD)
By Alex Onken
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department has announced the arrest of an April homicide suspect.

Emmanuel Black, 19, faces one count of second-degree murder in the shooting death of Zynashaia Fielding.

Fielding was found on the morning of April 17 by first responders suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside her car at Corbitt and Mansfield Road.

She was pronounced dead at the scene by the Shreveport Fire Department.

Black was booked into the Shreveport City Jail on Wednesday, June 1.

“We believe there are citizens in the community that have information that could help in the prosecution of this case,” reads an email from SPD.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.

