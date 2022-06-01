Getting Answers
Woman accused of hitting boyfriend with vehicle multiple times

The 22-year-old faces an attempted murder charge.
Leasia Williams, 22, faces a charge of attempted second-degree murder, according to Shreveport police.(Shreveport City Jail | SPD)
By Alex Onken
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man is recovering from serious injuries after police say his girlfriend hit him repeatedly with a vehicle.

Leasia Williams, 22, faces a charge of attempted second-degree murder, according to Shreveport police.

Dispatchers got the call at 10 p.m. on Tuesday, May 31 to an area near Clyde Fant Parkway and Shreveport-Barksdale Highway.

Officers at the scene found a man that had been struck by a vehicle several times. He told police that his girlfriend chased him and purposely hit him with the vehicle following a conversation between the two of them.

Investigators with the Shreveport Police’s Domestic Violence Unit were called to the scene. Williams was taken into custody and booked into the Shreveport City Jail.

No other information is available at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

