What are the gun laws in the ArkLaTex?

How old must you be to buy a gun?

Do you need permits?

These questions and more are top of mind for many people.

What is a machine gun?

The National Rifle Association’s Institute for Legislative Action defines a machine gun as an automatic or semiautomatic weapon from which more than five shots or bullets may be rapidly fired from a magazine in a single firing.

Following is a breakdown of gun laws by state:

ARKANSAS

No state permit is required to buy or posses a rifle, shotgun or handgun.

A permit is not necessary to carry a weapon.

You must be at least 18 years old to buy a weapon.

LOUISIANA

You must be at least 18 years old to legally purchase a weapon.

Louisiana is an open carry state.

Gun owners in the Bayou State do not need to have a license.

Firearms do not need to be registered.

A permit to buy or carry rifles and shotguns is not required either.

However, you must have a permit to carry a handgun in Louisiana.

State law prohibits the sale, transport, purchase and possession of a machine gun. But there are a few exceptions.

Possessing a machine gun for an offensive or aggressive purpose is a crime. This includes having one on a premises that you don’t own where there is a presumed offensive or aggressive purpose.

OKLAHOMA

You must be at least 21 years old to buy a gun.

You don’t need a permit to purchase or carry a handgun, rifle or long gun.

You’re not required to register your firearm.

Oklahoma also has no specific prohibitions on machine guns.

TEXAS

You must be 18 or older to buy a gun in the Lone Star State.

No permit is needed to carry or purchase a gun.

You don’t need to have a license either. This change went into effect Sept. 1, 2021, following passage of House Bill 1927

Texas is an open carry state.

It’s illegal to possess, manufacture, transport, repair or sell a machine gun, explosive weapon, short-barreled firearm or silencer. But if the gun is properly registered under federal law, it’s legal to have.

More details about states’ gun laws can be found on the National Rifle Association’s Institute for Legislative Action website.

