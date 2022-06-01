Getting Answers
Unattended child started fire in Harahan Walmart, Jefferson deputies say

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
HARAHAN, La. (WVUE) - Jefferson deputies say that, per the results of an investigation, they believe an unattended child started the fire in the Harahan Walmart on Monday (May 30) night.

Deputies say that a woman entered the store around 9 p.m. with a little girl aged between 6 to 9 and a toddler and, at some point, the girl separated from her family and went to the restroom without supervision.

Surveillance footage shows that around 9:40 p.m., the girl took a lighter from a display case near a register and brought it to the women’s clothing section before using it to deliberately start a fire that spread through two costume aisles of merchandise.

The fire also activated the emergency service, causing a large amount of water damage in the store.

The girl then ran to find her mother and after the group reunited they left the store in a silver four-door Sedan.

The sheriff’s office is trying to identify and speak to the group about the incident, though no criminal charges are expected to be filed, considering the age of the child involved.

The adult female was a black female wearing a black shirt and blue jeans. The juvenile appeared to be 6-9 years of age and was wearing a pink shirt. Her hair appeared to be in two ponytails.

Anyone with information is asked to call the JPSO Arson Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

