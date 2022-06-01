Tre’Veon Anderson sentenced in death of Officer Chatéri Payne

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, a man found guilty for his role in the murder of Shreveport Officer Chatéri Payne was sentenced on Tuesday, May 31.

Tre’Veon Demarcus Anderson, 29, was sentenced to life in prison without benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence in connection with the second-degree murder of Payne ,22, on Jan. 9, 2019. He was also sentenced to the maximum sentence of 30 years for conspiracy to commit second-degree murder.

Anderson was found guilty on April 20, 2022 of planning and executing the murder of Payne as she prepared to begin her patrol shift. Anderson and co-perpetrator Lawrence Pierre II exchanged texts concerning Payne’s movements the night of the murder. The killing occurred at the home Anderson shared with Payne. The pair’s two-year-old daughter was inside at the time.

Before sentencing, Payne’s mother, Lakeitha Nash-Hudson, delivered an emotional statement:

“This has destroyed our family. It will never be the same. To the world she was Officer Payne, but to me she was Lyse. We are mourning Lyse and it all seems so unfair. I talked to her every day and I can’t just call her. Still, I pick up the phone to call her even though I know she won’t answer. Her baby girl graduated kindergarten last week and her mommy wasn’t there. It’s so unfair to her. She tries to hold on to the memories that she has of her mom. She was my first child, my love, still is and regardless she’ll always be my love. I lost my child but her baby lost her mom, her dad, and even her grandmother because now her grandmother has had to become mom.”

