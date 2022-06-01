Getting Answers
Texas A&M at Texarkana says they won’t increase tuition this year

Texas A&M Texarkana
By Fred Gamble
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - The Texas A&M University System’s Board of Regents announced there will be no increase in tuition for the upcoming fall semester, including at the Texarkana campus.

Chief Financial Officer Jeff Hinton said tuition rates at the college are already among the lowest in the state of Texas for four-year institutions. He said with prices of everything on the rise, this decision by the Board of Regents should encourage students to continue their education at TAMUT.

“It’s really tough on today’s students to make it, so hopefully not having a tuition increase will put a few dollars back in their pockets so they can continue to afford and access the quality education we provide here at Texas A&M at Texarkana,” said Hinton.

