Texarkana infant dead; caretaker charged with murder

Jeffrey McPherson, 38, of Texarkana, Ark.
Jeffrey McPherson, 38, of Texarkana, Ark.
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - A 38-year-old man is accused of murder after an infant died at a hospital in Texarkana.

The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department says on Wednesday, May 25 just before 6 a.m., officers were called out to Wadley Hospital to investigate a deceased two and a half months old boy. Officers spoke with the boy’s caretaker, Jeffrey McPherson.

An autopsy was performed on the child, and results indicated the death was a homicide, police say. Based on the results and statements given, police arrested McPherson on May 31. He’s charged with first-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence.

McPherson was booked into the Miller County Jail. The investigation ongoing.

