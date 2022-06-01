Summertime brings busier travel season, related changes to Shreveport Regional

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Summertime means vacations.

And with the high price of gasoline, it might be cheaper to fly in some cases.

Staffers at Shreveport Regional Airport say that summer is their busiest season for travel and that business is picking up with the easing of restrictions during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

There also are some changes coming to Shreveport Regional.

Starting this week, you’ll have more destinations you can plan that trip to if you choose to fly out of Shreveport Regional.

✈️ Allegiant Airlines is getting ready to start its service between Shreveport and Orlando, Fla. Those flights will run twice a week Thursday, June 2 through mid-August.

✈️ If you want to head to the West Coast, flights to Los Angeles will start Friday, June 3. Those flights will remain on the schedule through at least November.

✈️ Also starting Friday, non-stop flights to Destin, Fla., will be available through Labor Day.

Nonstop flights to Destin begin June 3rd on Allegiant! Fares start at $35 one way. Book now at https://t.co/I4eY2b6DmH.#FlyShreveport #FlyShreveportFirst #SHVtoDestin pic.twitter.com/O1WnqCz96q — SHV Regional Airport (@Fly_Shreveport) April 14, 2022

“Anytime more people choose to fly from Shreveport, that is obviously more revenue to continue to grow,” spokesman Mark Crawford said.

“We like to think of ourselves as a small business. We are completely self-funded; we don’t get any more from the city. In fact, we pay into the city for certain things,” he explained.

“The more you support small businesses, the more they’ll grow. So when more people choose to fly from here, that shows the airline that there is demand and there is support for the additional routes and they’ll continue to add those back year after year.”

You can catch some of these flights for as low as $35, Crawford said, so it’s best to book early.

✈️ The updated flight schedule will be available on the airport’s website starting Friday.

✈️ In response to these flights, Shreveport Regional is adding 78 parking spots to help alleviate congestion that comes with the airport’s busiest travel season.

✈️ And the flooring in the concourses and in the hold rooms is set to be replaced.

