Slight cooldown to end the week

(KSLA) - Showers and storms will be pushing through the ArkLaTex on Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Some could be severe. The payoff though is that temperatures will be cooler to end the week.

This evening, the clouds will be building up with the isolated showers from the day winding down. We’re only getting started with the rain as more will be moving in by tonight. If you are doing anything outdoors this evening, I would have the umbrella just to be safe. Temperatures will still be in the 80s, so very warm.

Overnight, the rain and storms will be arriving in the ArkLaTex. As they do, some storms could be severe. There is a slight risk for severe weather from areas along and north of I-20. If storms become severe, it will be because of strong to damaging winds and possibly large hail. The tornado risk is super low, but I never assume the risk is zero. The storms will be strongest near the I-30 corridor, then will slowly weaken as they move south and east. Temperatures will cool to the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Thursday will have morning showers and storms, but the severe threat will be diminishing rather quickly. I would head out the door with an umbrella through, as you may certainly need it. BY the afternoon, the rain will be winding down and there should not be much rain left over. There’s a chance for some sunshine as well. Temperatures will be much cooler with highs only in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Friday may also have a couple isolated morning showers, but those will not last long. I expect there to be a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day. There may even be more sunshine later in the afternoon. Temperatures will be on their way back up, with highs in the mid 80s. There will still be plenty of humidity, but a very subtle relief is expected.

This weekend will be mostly dry and hot again. Saturday will have a mix of sun and clouds with basically no chance of rain. I would expect temperatures to climb back to the lower 90s in the afternoon. The humidity will not be terrible but you will feel it for sure. Sunday has a shot of seeing a little more rain later in the day. There’s still plenty of uncertainty, but something we are watching. The humidity will be back to dreadful with hot temperatures in the 90s. It may feel a little miserable Sunday.

Monday and Tuesday will go back to dry and mostly sunny weather. A few clouds will pass by at times, but I do not expect any rain from them. Temperatures will be hot and humid with highs in the lower to mid 90s. Stay hydrated while spending time outside!

Time to talk tropics! June 1st is the official start of Hurricane Season and will last through November 30th. This is the first time in several years we did not have a named storm before the official start. However, we are watching for potential development in the Gulf of Mexico. The remnants of Agatha will likely reorganize as it all moves east and will become Alex if it does organize enough. Chances are this will happen by end of this weekend. If all signs are correct, this new storm will head towards Florida and no Louisiana. This is a simple reminder to prepare now ahead of Hurricane Season.

Have a great rest of the week!

