Preparing for the storm: June 1 marks the start of hurricane season

Until November 30, all eyes are going to be on any developing storm systems that threaten life and property, especially along the coast.(WLOX)
By Christian Piekos
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 5:51 AM CDT
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As summer rolls in, June 1 marks the official start of hurricane season.

Until November 30, all eyes are going to be on any developing storm systems that threaten life and property, especially along the coast.

Though the ArkLaTex is often spared from the most devastating and often deadly aspects of these hurricanes, just two years ago, Hurricane Laura maintained hurricane-force winds as it moved into northwest Louisiana - topping trees, power poles and inflicting structural damage.

The CDC, however, has some helpful tips for families to prepare ahead of any possible dangerous weather.

  • Have a plan
    • Write down emergency numbers, locate the nearest shelter in case of evacuation and have an emergency supply kit
  • Gather essential supplies
    • Be stocked with water and non-perishable foods, power sources, important documents, medicine and personal items
  • Keep the car maintained
    • Make sure the gas tank is filled and the car, if possible, is protected in a garage or under an awning
    • Keep an emergency kit inside
  • Prepare your home
    • Make sure yards are clear of debris that could quickly become dangerous in the case of intense winds
    • Cover up doors and windows
    • Check carbon monoxide detectors
  • Stay connected to local weather sources

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA), the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season is expected to be “above-normal,” which would make this the “seventh consecutive above-average hurricane season.”

NOAA predicts between 14 and 21 names storms, with 3 to 6 of them becoming potentially major hurricanes. The agency makes the outlook with 70 percent confidence.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

