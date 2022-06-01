Patient threatens to blow up Shreveport hospital over pain meds; no bomb found

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Emergency crews responded to reports of a bomb threat at a Shreveport hospital Wednesday afternoon (June 1).

Officials with the Shreveport Police Department say the call first went out around 12:30 p.m. at CHRISTUS Highland Medical Center in the 1400 block of E Bert Kouns Industrial Loop. Police say a patient showed up at the facility upset that he couldn’t get more pain medication. He then reportedly threatened to blow up the facility, saying he had a bomb in his backpack.

Police were called and confiscated the backpack. No bomb was found.

The patient is in custody and being questioned. A mental evaluation will likely be performed before any charges are potentially filed.

This is a developing situation. We will update this story as we learn more.

