Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Father's Day Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Patient threatens to blow up Shreveport hospital over pain meds; no bomb found

A bomb threat was reported at CHRISTUS Highland Medical Center in Shreveport, La. on Wednesday,...
A bomb threat was reported at CHRISTUS Highland Medical Center in Shreveport, La. on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. The threat was determined to not be credible.(KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Emergency crews responded to reports of a bomb threat at a Shreveport hospital Wednesday afternoon (June 1).

Officials with the Shreveport Police Department say the call first went out around 12:30 p.m. at CHRISTUS Highland Medical Center in the 1400 block of E Bert Kouns Industrial Loop. Police say a patient showed up at the facility upset that he couldn’t get more pain medication. He then reportedly threatened to blow up the facility, saying he had a bomb in his backpack.

Police were called and confiscated the backpack. No bomb was found.

The patient is in custody and being questioned. A mental evaluation will likely be performed before any charges are potentially filed.

This is a developing situation. We will update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Gray TV file photo)
Authorities identify 2 Arkansas residents killed in wreck on East Texas highway
Family members identified the woman that died as the result of the crossfire as Augustine...
Triple shooting leaves grandmother dead outside Morris Jeff High graduation at Xavier University, NOPD says
Tre’Veon Demarcus Anderson, 29
Tre’Veon Anderson sentenced in death of Officer Chatéri Payne
Scott Holloway, DOB: 9/24/1974
Man arrested for alleged stabbing on Creswell Ave.
A suspicious package was found on the front steps of the district court building in Minden, La....
Suspicious package found on steps of district court in Minden; bomb squad makes decision to detonate

Latest News

Jeffrey McPherson, 38, of Texarkana, Ark.
Texarkana infant dead; caretaker charged with murder
Ronald Greene, a 49-year-old man from Monroe, died in 2019 after a car crash and being beaten...
Special committee investigating Ronald Greene’s death requests Gov. Edwards to attend next meeting
Brenda Ray Robinson owns Heavenly Glow Salon & Boutique and says she was inspired to create a...
Heavenly Glow Beauty Salon Boutique pampers cancer patients, survivors
Atlanta-based life coach, Elyssa Lassiter inspires by helping graduates find their passion and...
Life coach steers local graduates seeking purpose