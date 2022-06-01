Getting Answers
Parents face murder charges in death of 8-week-old son

John and Analise Noehl
John and Analise Noehl(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The parents of an 8-week-old boy are facing charges in his death after doctors found he suffered a skull fracture, rib fractures, and other injuries.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office said John Noehl and his wife, Analise, have both been charged with first-degree murder.

The arrest warrant stated a homicide detective with EBRSO was called out to Ochsner Hospital on May 24 after the baby was rushed to the hospital by EMS and listed as unresponsive and in critical condition. It added the baby died three days later.

The autopsy performed on the infant on Tuesday, May 31, by the East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office determined that the baby had a five-inch skull fracture on the right side of his head and two broken ribs on his left side, according to official documents.

The warrant also stated John Noehl, the baby’s father, was outside playing with the baby and a toddler. After feeding the baby, they went inside and John Noehl put the baby in a portable bouncing baby rocker, according to the document. The father then briefly went outside and when he returned, he noticed the baby was gasping for air and then becoming unresponsive, the warrant stated.

The warrant also stated the father told detectives he performed CPR until EMS could arrive. John Noehl also reportedly told investigators that three to four weeks earlier, the baby had fallen out of the rocker but was not taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

According to the warrant, the staff at the hospital stated the baby sustained a skull fracture, internal bleeding, fixed pupils, intracranial hemorrhaging, rib fractures, and had visible bruising on his lower back. The staff also stated that the baby’s ribs showed signs of healing and the injuries had probably happened about 14 to 28 days prior, the warrant added.

The court document stated that the medical staff said CPR on the infant would not have fractured his ribs or bruised his lower back. It added the medical staff also said that the baby’s injuries were consistent with trauma that wasn’t accidental.

