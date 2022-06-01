Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Father's Day Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Ouachita man accused of negligent homicide when woman dies after using meth

Randy Dewayne Farnell, 50
Randy Dewayne Farnell, 50(Source: Ouachita Correctional Center)
By Matthew Segura
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - A Ouachita Parish man was booked on a charge of negligent homicide after a woman was found dead in his home, according to court records.

Randy Dewayne Farnell, 50, was arrested on May 31, 2022, in connection with the death of a 25-year-old woman in the 3800 block of Whites Ferry Road.

The alleged events surrounding the case were detailed in an arrest warrant application filed by a sergeant with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office. It says Farnell told investigators that the woman came over to his place a short time earlier and he gave the woman meth, which she then used. He said the woman lost consciousness a short time thereafter.

Furthermore, the documents state that Farnell said he believed the woman lost consciousness due to the meth he gave her, but he did not immediately call 911. Instead, investigators say he hid used syringes, called a “dope seller” friend for help, and then left the woman at his home while he went elsewhere to try to get help from another friend for what he believed was an overdose.

Investigators said about 40 minutes had passed before Farnell returned home and called 911. The document says when deputies and medical personnel arrived, the woman was dead.

Farnell was booked at the Ouachita Correctional Center on a charge of negligent homicide.

The victim’s death is still under investigation.

While it’s yet to be officially determined what role, in any, the narcotics played in the victim’s death, many law enforcement officials across the country have stressed the dangers of street-level narcotics being mixed with substances unknown to the user, leading to more overdose deaths in recent years.

In fact, the CDC reported earlier in this month that US overdose deaths hit a record 107,000 last year. This Associated Press Health & Science Department report noted that in 2021, overdoses involving fentanyl and other synthetic opioids surpassed 71,000, up 23% from the year before. There also was a 23% increase in deaths involving cocaine and a 34% increase in deaths involving meth and other stimulants. Overdose deaths are often attributed to more than one drug. Some people take multiple drugs and inexpensive fentanyl has been increasingly cut into other drugs, often without the buyers’ knowledge, officials say.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Gray TV file photo)
Authorities identify 2 Arkansas residents killed in wreck on East Texas highway
Family members identified the woman that died as the result of the crossfire as Augustine...
Triple shooting leaves grandmother dead outside Morris Jeff High graduation at Xavier University, NOPD says
Tre’Veon Demarcus Anderson, 29
Tre’Veon Anderson sentenced in death of Officer Chatéri Payne
Scott Holloway, DOB: 9/24/1974
Man arrested for alleged stabbing on Creswell Ave.
A suspicious package was found on the front steps of the district court building in Minden, La....
Suspicious package found on steps of district court in Minden; bomb squad makes decision to detonate

Latest News

Health officials say new cases of COVID-19 trend downward in East Texas
Health officials say new cases of COVID-19 trend downward in East Texas
Sanitation worker leg severed
Family of sanitation worker who lost leg to distracted driver says they’re just happy he’s alive
Rendering of Amazon robotics facility coming to Shreveport, La.
Mayor: Shreveport Amazon fulfillment center hiring, startup dates pushed back to 2023
Domestic violence resources
BR student creates documentary about her survival from domestic violence to raise awareness
The GamePort exhibit has returned to Sci-Port Discovery Center.
Sci-Port’s GamePort returns with its fun learning experience for kids of all ages