Mom killed, 2 boys hospitalized after parasailing accident in Florida Keys on Memorial Day

A 33-year-old mother was killed and two boys were injured in a parasailing accident in Florida on Memorial Day. (Source: WSVN)
By Alex Browning
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
PIGEON KEY, Fla. (WSVN) – A 33-year-old mother was killed and two boys were injured in a parasailing accident in southernmost Florida on Memorial Day.

The family was on vacation in the Florida Keys from Schaumburg, Illinois.

The boys, ages 7 and 10, were rushed to the hospital. The 7-year-old was identified as the woman’s nephew, and the 10-year-old was identified as her son. Original reports said both boys were the woman’s sons. Their conditions were not released.

A witness who rushed to help the family explained that the weather conditions went from calm to extremely windy in a matter of seconds.

“I knew right away the outcome was going to be bad. Sure enough, the line connected to the parasail broke,” John Callion wrote in a Facebook post.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, the winds were so strong that the boat below was being dragged, so the captain cut the parasail line. The trio hit the water, but the inflated parasail dragged them across the surface until they slammed into Old Seven Mile Bridge.

Callion, who watched in horror along with two passengers aboard his boat, rushed to the victims and cut their harnesses to free them from the parasail chute, which was hung up on the bridge.

The boaters provided CPR and rushed the victims to the nearest dock at a restaurant called Sunset Grille in Marathon. They said two of the victims were unconscious – the woman and her nephew. The woman was pronounced dead by the time she was taken to the dock.

“My heart and prayers go out to the victims, I truly did all I could do,” Callion wrote.

An employee of the parasailing company involved, Lighthouse Parasailing, said they are “devastated” and cooperating with authorities.

Copyright 2022 WSVN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

