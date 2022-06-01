Getting Answers
Marshall man arrested for allegedly hitting police car, leaving the scene

Police officer injured in hit-and-run crash
Jessie Aleman Turlington, DOB: 3/11/1980
Jessie Aleman Turlington, DOB: 3/11/1980
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - A man from Marshall has been arrested for his alleged role in a wreck involving a Marshall Police Department patrol unit.

The Marshall Police Department says on May 27, officers arrested Jessie Turlington, 42, on charges of accident involving damage to a vehicle and accident involving injury. Officials say on May 24, a Marshall patrol car was hit and pushed off the road by a dark-colored sedan at Durrell Street and E Grand Avenue. Police say the driver left the scene.

The officer in the patrol car was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Footage from the patrol car was shown to Crime Stoppers, and shortly thereafter, police got a call about the car’s location. This led to Turlington’s arrest, police say.

Turlington was booked into the Harrison County Jail.

