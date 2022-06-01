Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Father's Day Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Marshall man accused of using vehicle to push police car off road

Jessie Turlington
Jessie Turlington(Harrison County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 11:48 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A Marshall man was arrested Friday after allegedly using his vehicle to push a police patrol unit off the road.

According to a report by the Marshall Police Department, on Tuesday, May 24, Jessie Turlington, 42, allegedly used his sedan to strike and push off the road a patrol car at the intersection of Durrell Street and East Grand Avenue before leaving the scene. The officer in the patrol unit was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Turlington was arrested following an investigation. He was booked into the Harrison County Jail on a charges of accident involving damage to a vehicle and accident involving injury.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Constance Cramer, 39
Keithville woman arrested for allegedly leaving child home without food for four days
Rendering of Amazon robotics facility coming to Shreveport, La.
Mayor: Shreveport Amazon fulfillment center hiring, startup dates pushed back to 2023
A bomb threat was reported at CHRISTUS Highland Medical Center in Shreveport, La. on Wednesday,...
Patient threatens to blow up Shreveport hospital over pain meds; no bomb found
Emmanuel Black, 19
19-year-old arrested, charged in woman’s shooting death
Leasia Williams, 22, faces a charge of attempted second-degree murder, according to Shreveport...
Woman accused of hitting boyfriend with vehicle multiple times

Latest News

K-9s are being used in a manhunt in the area of The Preserve in south Bossier City the night of...
Authorities take 3 into custody, ending manhunt in south Bossier City
3 in custody after manhunt in Bossier
3 in custody after manhunt in Bossier
Manhunt underway in Bossier
Manhunt underway in Bossier
Gov. John Bel Edwards
Gov. Edwards announces raise for teachers, support staff
SWEPCO President and COO Malcolm Smoak discusses quest for more renewable energy facilities
SWEPCO President and COO Malcolm Smoak discusses quest for more renewable energy facilities