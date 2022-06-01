Man gets 15 years in prison for drug, weapons convictions

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man from Shreveport who was convicted on numerous drug and weapon charges in 2021 has now been sentenced by a district judge.

The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office says Jeremy Rainey, 31, was sentenced Tuesday, May 31 to at least 15 years in prison without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence. He has also been ordered to pay a $1,000 fine by District Judge Erin Leigh Waddell Garrett.

Rainey was convicted back on Dec. 13, 2021 of possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, methamphetamine, and cocaine, as well as illegal carrying of weapons while in possession of controlled dangerous substances, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Rainey was found guilty on all give counts, the DA’s office says.

For the first three drug charges and the first weapon charges, Rainey was sentenced to the maximum 10 years in prison. For the last charge, Rainey was given 15 years out of a possible 20, plus the fine. The sentences will run concurrently.

The charges stem from an incident that happened back on April 5, 2021, when a Shreveport police officer saw Rainey unconscious behind the wheel of a car stopped at a green light at the intersection of Hearne Avenue and Murphy Street. The officer tried to wake Rainey up, and saw a rifle stock between his right leg and the center console. When Rainey woke up, the officer asked him for his ID. When Rainey reached for his ID, the officer was a second weapon (a handgun) and what appeared to be a bag of marijuana. That’s when the officer told Rainey to get out of the vehicle.

The officer learned Rainey was a convicted felon, and he was subsequently arrested for being in possession of a firearm. When officers searched Rainey’s car, they found $4,301.50 in cash, 10 baggies of marijuana, four baggies of cocaine, eight baggies of crystal meth, 31 meth tablets in three baggies, packaging materials, and digital weighing scales.

The DA’s office says Rainey’s criminal history includes six prior felony convictions; he was also on parole at the time of his arrest.

