Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Father's Day Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Man gets 15 years in prison for drug, weapons convictions

Jeremy Rainey, DOB: 9/20/1990
Jeremy Rainey, DOB: 9/20/1990(CPSO)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man from Shreveport who was convicted on numerous drug and weapon charges in 2021 has now been sentenced by a district judge.

The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office says Jeremy Rainey, 31, was sentenced Tuesday, May 31 to at least 15 years in prison without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence. He has also been ordered to pay a $1,000 fine by District Judge Erin Leigh Waddell Garrett.

Rainey was convicted back on Dec. 13, 2021 of possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, methamphetamine, and cocaine, as well as illegal carrying of weapons while in possession of controlled dangerous substances, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Rainey was found guilty on all give counts, the DA’s office says.

For the first three drug charges and the first weapon charges, Rainey was sentenced to the maximum 10 years in prison. For the last charge, Rainey was given 15 years out of a possible 20, plus the fine. The sentences will run concurrently.

The charges stem from an incident that happened back on April 5, 2021, when a Shreveport police officer saw Rainey unconscious behind the wheel of a car stopped at a green light at the intersection of Hearne Avenue and Murphy Street. The officer tried to wake Rainey up, and saw a rifle stock between his right leg and the center console. When Rainey woke up, the officer asked him for his ID. When Rainey reached for his ID, the officer was a second weapon (a handgun) and what appeared to be a bag of marijuana. That’s when the officer told Rainey to get out of the vehicle.

The officer learned Rainey was a convicted felon, and he was subsequently arrested for being in possession of a firearm. When officers searched Rainey’s car, they found $4,301.50 in cash, 10 baggies of marijuana, four baggies of cocaine, eight baggies of crystal meth, 31 meth tablets in three baggies, packaging materials, and digital weighing scales.

The DA’s office says Rainey’s criminal history includes six prior felony convictions; he was also on parole at the time of his arrest.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Gray TV file photo)
Authorities identify 2 Arkansas residents killed in wreck on East Texas highway
Family members identified the woman that died as the result of the crossfire as Augustine...
Triple shooting leaves grandmother dead outside Morris Jeff High graduation at Xavier University, NOPD says
Tre’Veon Demarcus Anderson, 29
Tre’Veon Anderson sentenced in death of Officer Chatéri Payne
Scott Holloway, DOB: 9/24/1974
Man arrested for alleged stabbing on Creswell Ave.
A suspicious package was found on the front steps of the district court building in Minden, La....
Suspicious package found on steps of district court in Minden; bomb squad makes decision to detonate

Latest News

Ronald Greene, a 49-year-old man from Monroe, died in 2019 after a car crash and being beaten...
Special committee investigating Ronald Greene’s death requests Gov. Edwards to attend next meeting
Friends of Maddy Mouser ask for community support.
Friends of 18-year-old double lung transplant recipient ask for community support
GETTING ANSWERS: Do parody Facebook pages impact official city sites?
A large fire destroyed a home in Stonewall.
Community rallies behind Stonewall couple after catastrophic fire