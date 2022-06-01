Getting Answers
Man accused of killing 3 homeless people ruled competent to stand trial

Jeremy Anderson
Jeremy Anderson(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Judge Tarvald Smith ruled on Wednesday, June 1, that a man suspected of killing three homeless people is fit to stand trial.

Jeremy Anderson is charged with first-degree murder in connection with three deadly shootings in December 2019.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said Christina Fowler, 53, and Gregory Corcoran, 40, were found dead under the North Boulevard bridge on Dec. 13, 2019. Investigators reported Tony Williams, 50, was found dead on the porch of a vacant home on North 18th Street on Dec. 27, 2019.

An East Baton Rouge Parish grand jury previously paved the way for Anderson to be tried as a serial killer.

Anderson’s next court appearance is scheduled for September 7.

