Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Father's Day Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Man accused of committing 2nd-degree rape in Boyce

Steffan Brouilliette
Steffan Brouilliette(Source: Boyce Police Department)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOYCE, La. (KALB) - A man has been accused of committing second-degree rape in Boyce, among other charges.

The Boyce Police Department said Steffan Brouilliette was further charged with the entry on or remaining in place or on land after being forbidden, simple criminal damage to property, battery of a dating partner, disturbing the peace, false imprisonment and sexual battery.

BPD said on May 30 they learned of a female victim that claimed she woke up naked, dizzy and confused after a non-consensual sexual encounter. Following an investigation with the Crisis Intervention Unit, Brouilliette was named as a suspect.

On June 1, a Boyce S.W.A.T. team took Brouilliette into custody without incident. He was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Gray TV file photo)
Authorities identify 2 Arkansas residents killed in wreck on East Texas highway
Family members identified the woman that died as the result of the crossfire as Augustine...
Triple shooting leaves grandmother dead outside Morris Jeff High graduation at Xavier University, NOPD says
Tre’Veon Demarcus Anderson, 29
Tre’Veon Anderson sentenced in death of Officer Chatéri Payne
Scott Holloway, DOB: 9/24/1974
Man arrested for alleged stabbing on Creswell Ave.
A suspicious package was found on the front steps of the district court building in Minden, La....
Suspicious package found on steps of district court in Minden; bomb squad makes decision to detonate

Latest News

Health officials say new cases of COVID-19 trend downward in East Texas
Health officials say new cases of COVID-19 trend downward in East Texas
Sanitation worker leg severed
Family of sanitation worker who lost leg to distracted driver says they’re just happy he’s alive
Rendering of Amazon robotics facility coming to Shreveport, La.
Mayor: Shreveport Amazon fulfillment center hiring, startup dates pushed back to 2023
Domestic violence resources
BR student creates documentary about her survival from domestic violence to raise awareness
The GamePort exhibit has returned to Sci-Port Discovery Center.
Sci-Port’s GamePort returns with its fun learning experience for kids of all ages