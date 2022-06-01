Getting Answers
Life coach steers local graduates seeking purpose

Elyssa Lassiter helps grads deal manage stress and find their passion
Atlanta-based life coach, Elyssa Lassiter inspires by helping graduates find their passion and operate in their purpose.(Source: Jessie Jacobson @ Flickr / CC BY 2.0 via MGN)
By Domonique Benn
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -Over the last few weeks many have celebrated and highlighted the accomplishments of ArkLaTex graduates.

Now that they have walked across the stage, many are asking: what’s next? Atlanta-based life coach, Elyssa Lassiter inspires by helping graduates find their passion and operate in their purpose.

Elyssa runs The Coach Training Academy. Read more here.

