Keithville woman arrested for allegedly leaving child home without food for four days

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, a Keithville woman has been arrested after detectives investigated a report from the Department of Children and Family Services.

The report states Constance Cramer, 39, left a child home alone for four days without food.

Cramer was arrested by the U.S. Marshall’s Task Force in Monroe on a charge of cruelty to juveniles. She was booked into Ouachita Correctional Center pending transfer to Caddo Correctional Center. Her bond is set at $85,000.

