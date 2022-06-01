Getting Answers
Keithville woman arrested for allegedly leaving child home without food for four days

Constance Cramer, 39
Constance Cramer, 39(CADDO PARISH SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, a Keithville woman has been arrested after detectives investigated a report from the Department of Children and Family Services.

The report states Constance Cramer, 39, left a child home alone for four days without food.

Cramer was arrested by the U.S. Marshall’s Task Force in Monroe on a charge of cruelty to juveniles. She was booked into Ouachita Correctional Center pending transfer to Caddo Correctional Center. Her bond is set at $85,000.

