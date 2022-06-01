Hit and miss wet weather ahead

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! As we have reached the middle portion of the week we are tracking more heat and humidity ahead for the region, but unlike the past couple of days we are tracking some hit and miss showers this afternoon. This is ahead of a cold front that we are expecting for Thursday that will bring more wet weather especially across the northern tier of the ArkLaTex during the morning hours. Behind the cold front we are expecting a slight drop in temperatures Thursday and Friday followed by more heat over the weekend. There is the chance that we could see some hit and miss showers and storms Sunday, but it won’t be a washout. Looking ahead to next week we are expecting more intense heat with mid-90s likely on the way Monday and Tuesday. Down in the tropics we continue to track what is left of Agatha drifting into the Gulf of Mexico and now has a 70% chance of redeveloping into Alex later in the week. No threat is currently posed to the ArkLaTex.

We are tracking some heat relief on the way as a cold front push into the region later today and Thursday. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning we are tracking yet another warm and muggy start for the region with temperatures currently in the 70s. The big difference compared to the past couple of days is that once we get into the afternoon hours we are expecting some convective showers and storms to develop across the region. This are not part of any front, but are instead convective wet weather that will develop with the heating of the day. How hot you get will entirely depend on whether or not you see showers and storms, but highs in the low 90s still appear likely.

As we go through the evening and overnight hours we are watching a cold front that will be moving into the region bringing a more organized line of thunderstorms from our north and west. During the morning hours Thursday we are expecting widespread showers and storms for the I-30 corridor with perhaps an isolated strong storm or two with gusty winds and hail being the concerns. As the line moves farther south the wet weather will become more hit and miss in nature, but scattered thunderstorms are expected throughout the afternoon along with cooler temperatures with highs in the mid-80s. While Friday could see an isolated shower or storm we should stay mainly dry with partly cloudy skies and highs that will again be in the mid and upper 80s.

Heading through the weekend and into early next week temperatures will again be on the rise for the region with low 90s for the weekend and mid-90s on the way early next week. Saturday looks dry, but there is some potential that we could see some scattered showers and storms on Sunday as some wet weather will try to move in from out of the north. In addition to the potential wet weather Sunday the humidity will be on the rise and this trend will continue next week. So the drop in temperatures and summer humidity will only be temporary.

In the meantime, hope that you are the lucky few that see some heat relief today. Have a great Wednesday!

