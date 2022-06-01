Getting Answers
Heavenly Glow Beauty Salon Boutique pampers cancer patients, survivors

Brenda Ray Robinson has been doing this project for over 10 years
Brenda Ray Robinson owns Heavenly Glow Salon & Boutique and says she was inspired to create a...
Brenda Ray Robinson owns Heavenly Glow Salon & Boutique and says she was inspired to create a pamper day after a relative died from cancer and her mother died from congestive heart failure.(Brenda Ray Robinson | Heavenly Glow Beauty Salon Boutique)
By Domonique Benn
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -An owner of a Shreveport salon and boutique says she wants to put a smile on the faces of both survivors and those battling cancer.

Brenda Ray Robinson owns Heavenly Glow Salon & Boutique and says she was inspired to create a pamper day after a relative died from cancer and her mother died from congestive heart failure.

She has partnered with Feist Weiller Cancer Center to find six to ten cancer patients for a pamper day.

On Monday, June 6, those patients or survivors will be treated to a day at the salon complete with hair, makeup, nails, brunch, and a small gift.

