Gov. Edwards vetoes some bills lawmakers passed in 2022 Legislative Session

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that he has vetoed some bills from the 2022 Regular Legislative Session.

SB 381 - Gov. Edwards has vetoed SB 381 because it does not adequately protect the public from predatory lending practices.

HB 216 - Gov. Edwards has vetoed HB 216 at the request of the bill’s author.

