GETTING ANSWERS: Do parody Facebook pages impact official city sites?

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - While scrolling through Facebook, you might come across some pages that seemingly belong to the City of Shreveport and the City of Bossier. However, you’ll soon find that some of them are satire pages created by members of the community.

Each of the parody pages have garnered thousands of followers and likes, with hundreds responding in the comment sections. However, if you don’t click on the page, they could be mistaken for the actual government page.

KSLA reached out to Shreveport city officials to see if the parody pages have had any negative or positive reflection on the real sites. When asked about the pages, officials responded they were only willing to discuss their official account.

“We have that blue verification checkmark, so that’s how our citizens know that this is an official account where they can get the most accurate information to city services. So, if people are trying to gain that information, then those City of Shreveport accounts with those blue checkmarks that’s where they can go to get the most accurate information,” said Marquel Sennet, public information officer for the City of Shreveport.

KSLA also reached out to the City of Bossier for comment. Mayor Tommy Chandler responded with the following statement:

“We recognize these satire Facebook pages are done without malicious intent, but because sometimes social media is used as a news source, they can cause some confusion among our citizens. Currently the City of Bossier does not have an official Facebook page and we encourage our citizens to double check the information found on social media with a reliable source.”

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.