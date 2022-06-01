Getting Answers
Friends of 18-year-old double lung transplant recipient ask for community support

Friends of Maddy Mouser ask for community support.(KSLA)
By Jade Myers
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - Eighteen-year-old Maddy Mouser spent years at the Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston with cystic fibrosis before receiving a double lung transplant in 2018 and returning home. Now three and a half years later, Maddy is back in the hospital.

“She’s been doing pretty well, but up until a month ago she went sick pretty fast,” said Crystal Battlefield, a family friend.

Those close to Maddy say there’s not much doctors can do.

“Maddy’s in Houston. She’s been there for about five weeks now. It was only supposed to be a two-week stint to just give her lungs a boost, and it didn’t turn out that way. She’s there now, I believe they’re just doing comfort care now,” said Battlefield.

Maddy’s best friend Brooklyn Bockhaus has been by her side even through the tough times.

“She’ll always have your back no matter what. She always stays positive through every thing. She never lets her cystic fibrosis affect her,” she said.

Now Maddy’s friends are asking for support from the community.

“For her family, for every thing that they’re going through, having to relocate to Houston and put their lives on hold, and just be there for Maddy. It’s just a lot of stress and worry. So, just a lot of prayers,” said Battlefield.

RELATED: Haughton girl returns home after double lung transplant

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

