Community rallies behind Stonewall couple after catastrophic fire

STONEWALL, La. (KSLA) - An elderly Stonewall couple, Bobby and Debbie Laffitte, fled for their lives after a fire broke out at their home on Memorial Day.

Through all the rubble, some of the only things that survived were a few angel statues and an American flag.

“It’s one of those things that grabs you, that everything around melted but that,” Don Southerland, their son-in-law said.

Bobby said he was grilling in the backyard, when he heard a loud boom.

“Nothing but fire; If I would’ve stayed there, it would have killed me,” Bobby said.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.