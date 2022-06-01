Getting Answers
Community rallies behind Stonewall couple after catastrophic fire

A large fire destroyed a home in Stonewall.
A large fire destroyed a home in Stonewall.
By Destinee Patterson
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
STONEWALL, La. (KSLA) - An elderly Stonewall couple, Bobby and Debbie Laffitte, fled for their lives after a fire broke out at their home on Memorial Day.

Through all the rubble, some of the only things that survived were a few angel statues and an American flag.

“It’s one of those things that grabs you, that everything around melted but that,” Don Southerland, their son-in-law said.

Bobby said he was grilling in the backyard, when he heard a loud boom.

“Nothing but fire; If I would’ve stayed there, it would have killed me,” Bobby said.

