Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Father's Day Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Ciara Briggs becomes first LSU player to win Gold Glove Award

LSU outfielder Ciara Briggs (88)
LSU outfielder Ciara Briggs (88)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (WAFB) - LSU center fielder Ciara Briggs became the first Tiger to win the Gold Glove Award at the collegiate level. She is the second player to win the award in program history when A.J. Andrews won it in 2016 with the Akron Racers as a professional.

Rawlings Sporting Goods Company, Inc., the creator of the Gold Glove Award celebrating defensive excellence in baseball since 1957, has now made Division I softball athletes eligible to win the award in its 65-year history beginning in 2022.

This past season, Briggs had a perfect fielding percentage with 82 putouts and seven assists in 89 chances. The seven assists tie the most by an outfielder in a single season with Camille Harris in 2005 and Jazz Jackson in 2008. She landed on ESPN’s SportsCenter Top 10 plays robbing a home run earlier in the season.

At the plate, she hit .368 with 70 hits, and 32 RBI and led the team with 53 runs.

LSU and Florida State are the only two programs to win a gold glove in college softball and baseball as well as on the professional level.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Gray TV file photo)
Authorities identify 2 Arkansas residents killed in wreck on East Texas highway
Family members identified the woman that died as the result of the crossfire as Augustine...
Triple shooting leaves grandmother dead outside Morris Jeff High graduation at Xavier University, NOPD says
Tre’Veon Demarcus Anderson, 29
Tre’Veon Anderson sentenced in death of Officer Chatéri Payne
Scott Holloway, DOB: 9/24/1974
Man arrested for alleged stabbing on Creswell Ave.
A suspicious package was found on the front steps of the district court building in Minden, La....
Suspicious package found on steps of district court in Minden; bomb squad makes decision to detonate

Latest News

File photo of the Bernie Moore Track, PMAC, Tiger Stadium on the LSU campus in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU’s Michaela Rose named SEC Freshman Runner of the Year, 18 Tigers earn All-SEC honors
LSU Tiger Stadium
LSU football to play all 4 Sept. games at night, 3 in Death Valley
LSU head coach Brian Kelly
Brian Kelly era kicks off against Florida State in primetime
LSU head coach Brian Kelly and the Tigers open their 2022 season against Florida State.
LSU opens as a 3.5-point favorites over Florida State