Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Father's Day Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Carthage police arrest man in connection with fatal trailer park shooting

(WABI)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - A Carthage man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a trailer park shooting that left one person dead and another injured.

According to a report by the Carthage Police Department, officers responded at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday to a call of shots fired at Green Acres Trailer Park on South Shelby Street with two victims. Upon arrival, officers said they found a black male with two gunshot wounds on the east side of the park. The victim was able to speak giving a description of the vehicle involved. A second black male victim with gunshot wounds was located inside a nearby residence to the first victim. Officers attempted life saving measures and were assisted by arriving EMS but were unsuccessful in reviving the victim. The names of both victims are being withheld at this time. The Panola County Sheriff’s Office, Texas DPS, and both Constable Offices responded to the scene to assist.

While still working the scene a Panola County Sheriff’s deputy spotted the suspect vehicle on Farm to Market Road 10. When the driver of the suspect’s vehicle saw the patrol unit, the report said the suspect pulled over onto the side of the road and the driver got out putting up his hands.

The suspect was identified as Kevin Johnson. He was placed under arrest and booked into the Panola County Jail on one count of murder and one count of attempted murder.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Gray TV file photo)
Authorities identify 2 Arkansas residents killed in wreck on East Texas highway
Family members identified the woman that died as the result of the crossfire as Augustine...
Triple shooting leaves grandmother dead outside Morris Jeff High graduation at Xavier University, NOPD says
Tre’Veon Demarcus Anderson, 29
Tre’Veon Anderson sentenced in death of Officer Chatéri Payne
Scott Holloway, DOB: 9/24/1974
Man arrested for alleged stabbing on Creswell Ave.
A suspicious package was found on the front steps of the district court building in Minden, La....
Suspicious package found on steps of district court in Minden; bomb squad makes decision to detonate

Latest News

Health officials say new cases of COVID-19 trend downward in East Texas
Health officials say new cases of COVID-19 trend downward in East Texas
Sanitation worker leg severed
Family of sanitation worker who lost leg to distracted driver says they’re just happy he’s alive
Rendering of Amazon robotics facility coming to Shreveport, La.
Mayor: Shreveport Amazon fulfillment center hiring, startup dates pushed back to 2023
Domestic violence resources
BR student creates documentary about her survival from domestic violence to raise awareness
The GamePort exhibit has returned to Sci-Port Discovery Center.
Sci-Port’s GamePort returns with its fun learning experience for kids of all ages